NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was charged early Thursday morning after police said she chased a man with a knife on lower Broadway.

Metro Nashville police officers responded to the scene after witnesses reportedly saw Myra Ashton, 68, chase the victim at Third Avenue South and Broadway. Authorities said Ashton told them she pulled the knife on the male victim because he inappropriately touched her.

Although, officials said surveillance video showed Ashton and the victim arguing when she pulled a knife on him. The victim then allegedly backed away from her as she held the knife out. Police said a bystander got in between the victim and Ashton, and after he left, Ashton was seen pacing back and forth with the knife still in her hand.

Officers said Ashton admitted that she carried the knife “specifically to use against the male victim.” Metro police said Ashton also said she would buy another knife or firearm to use against the man.

Ashton was charged with aggravated assault.