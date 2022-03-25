NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man accused of pulling a knife at a lower Broadway bar Thursday night has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police said around 4:43 p.m. officers responded to a call about a disorderly person with a knife at Nashville Underground located on Broadway. A warrant said Ryan Edwards, 26, was asked to leave the bar, then become aggressive, threw a chair, and pushed down a sign as he was being escorted out.

The victim reportedly told officers Edwards become “super aggressive” towards him and pulled a knife, so they kicked Edwards in the shin. Police said Edwards then dropped the knife and ran when officers arrived.

Edwards reportedly told police he was asked to leave but wanted to finish his water, then when he walked outside and kicked a sign he was tackled. The warrant said Edwards told police he had a corkscrew, but officials said they were able to recover the knife involved.

He is now faced with three charges, including aggravated assault.