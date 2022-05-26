NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New details have been released in a homicide case at a popular Lower Broadway bar. Six security guards and a patron face charges for the death of Dallas “DJ” Barrett at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row from last August.

On Thursday, an attorney for Jaelen Maxwell, one of guards facing charges, asked the judge to move his case from criminal to general sessions.

“There’s absolutely no evidence that Mr. Maxwell committed a crime here. What happened is a tragedy, someone lost their life, but to take away another life by prosecuting an innocent kid is only compounding that tragedy,” Maxwell’s attorney Daniel Nesheiwat told News 2.

It was Maxwell’s first day on the job, his attorney telling News 2 he had only been on the clock about three hours and had very little interaction with the victim.

Barrett’s mother, Tammy, however, says Maxwell is seen in the video participating, holding her son down along with the other security guards. A patron is also facing charges in the case and Tammy says they all have to pay consequences.

“You know I didn’t want my son to die. I don’t want any of these people involved to have to go though this, but because those choices were made people have to pay consequences,” Tammy stated.

The hearing comes as “Dallas’ Law” moved to the governor’s desk this week. The bill in DJ’s honor would strengthen training and licensing requirements for security guards in Tennessee.

“I didn’t have any idea about security law or lack there of, so when I did find out there wasn’t any, you know… I made sure that I want people to know that something’s got to change. Something’s got to change. So I pray that will be passed into a law very soon and this will prevent others from having to go though this ever again,” Tammy explained.

Some Tennessee food and beverage representatives are calling for Governor Bill Lee to veto the bill, saying it needs more work and that it will harm and impact jobs in Tennessee.

The judge denied the attorneys request to move Maxwell’s case to general sessions, setting the next discussion hearing for the case in August.

Dylan Larocca, John Eustace, Mark Watkins, Mallet Meneese, Tarrell Gray and Steven Simon are also facing charges in the case.