NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second arrest has been made in an ongoing identity theft investigation in Nashville.

Felicia Collins, also known as Felicia Anderson, was arrested in Maricopa, Arizona.

Collins, along with Anesha Robinson who was arrested on March 18 in Nashville, is accused of victimizing men on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The investigation began after Collins was identified last year as one of two women who on June 17 offered to help a man back to his hotel after a night of drinking at the bar.

The man told police he entered an SUV, felt unsafe and then bailed from the vehicle. The next day, the man realized his credit cards had been stolen and used at several locations.

A review of surveillance footage from a local Kroger showed a woman, identified as Collins, using the victim’s credit cards.

A prior incident was reported on May 28 of a similar situation, when a man got into an SUV thinking it was a rideshare vehicle. The man woke up at his short-term rental later and realized his iPhone and bank card had been stolen.

Surveillance video in that case showed Collins and Robinson using the victim’s credit card at a Kroger later that same day.

Robinson has been charged with three counts of identity theft, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and evading arrest.

Collins will soon be extradited to Nashville to face multiple charges, as well.