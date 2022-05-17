NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was charged early Tuesday morning after police said he attacked a restaurant employee near lower Broadway.

According to Metro police, witnesses approached officers saying they saw Michael Deckard II, 34, “violently beat up” a worker at Joe’s Crab Shack located at 123 2nd Avenue South. Police said Deckard pushed the victim to the ground, punched him on the head over a dozen times, got up, and waved a gun before he ran from the scene.

Michael Deckard II (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for severe injuries to his head.

Officers said they located Deckard at 1st and Broadway and took him into custody. While in the patrol car, police said Deckard spit on officers. The gun was reportedly thrown in a nearby alley and later found to be stolen.

Deckard is faced with several charges including aggravated assault, assault on an officer, and theft of a firearm. He is being held on a $65,000 bond.