Police looking to identify 2 gunmen who fired shots near Broadway hot dog stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify the two gunmen who fired shots after an argument at a Broadway hot dog stand early Monday morning.

Police say the shots were fired just before 3 a.m. at a hot dog stand in the alley between Jason Aldean’s and Broadway Brewhouse Downtown.

The gunmen fired a total of six shots, wounding a 30-year-old man who was involved in the argument. The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released Monday morning, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police the man in the red shirt in the attached surveillance photo is believed to be one of the gunmen. The man in the black shirt appeared to have been part of the accused gunman’s group.

Anyone who recognizes either of the men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.