NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are on the scene of a stabbing near the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue in downtown Nashville.
According to police on the scene, individuals who appeared to be homeless got into an argument in front of the Boot Barn. The argument turned into a physical altercation.
One man was stabbed and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries were not immediately released.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.