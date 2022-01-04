NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are on the scene of a stabbing near the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue in downtown Nashville.

According to police on the scene, individuals who appeared to be homeless got into an argument in front of the Boot Barn. The argument turned into a physical altercation.

One man was stabbed and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries were not immediately released.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody.