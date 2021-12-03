Police ID man wanted for questioning in homicide at downtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a man wanted for questioning regarding the death of Dallas “DJ” Barrett at a popular Broadway bar.

Police say the man has been identified, but has so far declined to be interviewed. Surveillance video captured him among a group of people who held Barrett down on the ground during an altercation with security on the rooftop of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on August 16.

Earlier in November, the Medical Examiner ruled Barrett’s death a homicide. He could be seen on cellphone video shouting “I can’t breathe” while security and others held him down.

The investigation continues.