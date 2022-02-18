NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Police officer was tripped and scraped by a woman he was trying to take into custody overnight Thursday.

According to arrest documents, officers were called to the downtown Hilton Hotel located at 121 4th Avenue South after receiving reports of an intoxicated woman causing a commotion in the lobby. The woman was allegedly not a guest of the hotel.

Police said they tried to stop her, but she kept going and believed she was walking in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officers said she resisted when they tried to take her into custody, eventually tripping an officer who ended up with a scraped leg. A warrant stated at one point, the woman attempted to kick out the window of the patrol vehicle.

The woman is now faced with misdemeanor charges of assault to a first responder.