Nearly 200 ‘calls for service’ reported on Broadway last weekend

Broadway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police received nearly 62% more calls to Broadway this past weekend compared to the weekend before, but the two prior to that were fairly comparable.

May 14 began the first weekend in more than a year that the city of Nashville had neither capacity restrictions nor a mask mandate in place.

Despite larger crowds on Broadway, few major incidents were reported, including a man accused of beating a sexual battery suspect unconscious near Fourth Avenue.

Data provided to News 2 by Metro police revealed there were a total of 192 “calls for service” on Lower Broadway from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 compared to 118 calls from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, an increase of approximately 61.5% from week to week.

The same data, though, shows there were 180 “calls for service” from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2 and 177 calls from Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25, which is not too far off from this past weekend’s police activity.

The data provided by Metro police accounts for incidents such as fights, assaults, robberies and disorderly individuals, but also includes traffic violations, vehicles blocking the right-of-way and duplicate calls.

News 2 has broken down the numbers based on the crime that initiated the call:

May 14-16, 2021

Call typeCalls received
Fight/assault13
Theft8
Rape2
Gunshots fired1
DOA (all unfounded)3
Suspicious person3
Intoxicated person1
Disorderly person23
Personnel in danger1
Domestic disturbance3
Burglary1
Missing person1
Officer requested/investigation55
Vehicle accident7
Vehicle blocking right of way5
Special assignment1
Criminal vice activity1
Safety hazard1
911 Hang up call3
Traffic violation10
Business check3
Community policing3
Other/Duplicate calls43
TOTAL192

May 7-9, 2021

Call typeCalls received
Fight/assault11
Theft4
Rape1
Gunshots fired1
Suspicious person1
Intoxicated person5
Disorderly person17
Domestic disturbance1
Officer requested/investigation36
Vehicle blocking right of way3
Special assignment3
Safety hazard1
911 Hang up call3
Traffic violation7
Business check4
Community policing3
Transport inmate1
Other/Duplicate calls16
TOTAL118

April 30-May 2, 2021

Call typeCalls received
Fight/assault8
Theft5
Person with weapon1
Gunshots fired1
Suspicious person2
Intoxicated person3
Disorderly person19
Dangerous/injured animal1
Domestic disturbance1
Burglary5
Officer requested/investigation47
Vehicle accident7
Vehicle blocking right of way6
Special assignment3
Safety hazard2
911 Hang up call3
Traffic violation28
Business check11
Mentally ill person1
Transport inmate1
Community policing2
Other/Duplicate calls23
TOTAL180

April 23-25, 2021

Call typeCalls received
Fight/assault10
Stabbing1
Robbery1
Person with weapon1
Theft8
Suspicious person2
Intoxicated person9
Disorderly person13
Personnel in danger1
Domestic disturbance2
Dangerous/injured animal1
Burglary2
Officer requested/investigation38
Vehicle accident4
Vehicle blocking right of way11
Special assignment5
Suicidal person1
Safety hazard6
911 Hang up call4
Traffic violation16
Business check13
Other/Duplicate calls28
TOTAL177

