Nearly 200 ‘calls for service’ reported on Broadway last weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police received nearly 62% more calls to Broadway this past weekend compared to the weekend before, but the two prior to that were fairly comparable.

May 14 began the first weekend in more than a year that the city of Nashville had neither capacity restrictions nor a mask mandate in place.

Despite larger crowds on Broadway, few major incidents were reported, including a man accused of beating a sexual battery suspect unconscious near Fourth Avenue.

Data provided to News 2 by Metro police revealed there were a total of 192 “calls for service” on Lower Broadway from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 compared to 118 calls from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, an increase of approximately 61.5% from week to week.

The same data, though, shows there were 180 “calls for service” from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2 and 177 calls from Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25, which is not too far off from this past weekend’s police activity.

The data provided by Metro police accounts for incidents such as fights, assaults, robberies and disorderly individuals, but also includes traffic violations, vehicles blocking the right-of-way and duplicate calls.

News 2 has broken down the numbers based on the crime that initiated the call:

May 14-16, 2021

Call type Calls received Fight/assault 13 Theft 8 Rape 2 Gunshots fired 1 DOA (all unfounded) 3 Suspicious person 3 Intoxicated person 1 Disorderly person 23 Personnel in danger 1 Domestic disturbance 3 Burglary 1 Missing person 1 Officer requested/investigation 55 Vehicle accident 7 Vehicle blocking right of way 5 Special assignment 1 Criminal vice activity 1 Safety hazard 1 911 Hang up call 3 Traffic violation 10 Business check 3 Community policing 3 Other/Duplicate calls 43 TOTAL 192

May 7-9, 2021

Call type Calls received Fight/assault 11 Theft 4 Rape 1 Gunshots fired 1 Suspicious person 1 Intoxicated person 5 Disorderly person 17 Domestic disturbance 1 Officer requested/investigation 36 Vehicle blocking right of way 3 Special assignment 3 Safety hazard 1 911 Hang up call 3 Traffic violation 7 Business check 4 Community policing 3 Transport inmate 1 Other/Duplicate calls 16 TOTAL 118

April 30-May 2, 2021

Call type Calls received Fight/assault 8 Theft 5 Person with weapon 1 Gunshots fired 1 Suspicious person 2 Intoxicated person 3 Disorderly person 19 Dangerous/injured animal 1 Domestic disturbance 1 Burglary 5 Officer requested/investigation 47 Vehicle accident 7 Vehicle blocking right of way 6 Special assignment 3 Safety hazard 2 911 Hang up call 3 Traffic violation 28 Business check 11 Mentally ill person 1 Transport inmate 1 Community policing 2 Other/Duplicate calls 23 TOTAL 180

April 23-25, 2021