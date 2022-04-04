NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City leaders are revising a plan to tackle chronic homelessness and panhandling along Broadway.

“Broadway itself, the entertainment district, has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Councilman Freddie O’Connell who represents Metro Council District 19. “What this means is we attract all types of people. Look at any entertainment district around the city and you will see they really do struggle with these areas that are public rights of way where people congregate.”

The city initially laid out a plan to fight homelessness several years ago, but that plan came to a halt after the Metro Homelessness Commission was overhauled.

“It’s a big problem that we are having,” said Layla Vartanian, owner of Layla’s Honky Tonk on Broadway. “As the days get warmer also, it’s beginning to be an even bigger problem. Not only the homelessness, the panhandling, it’s awful down here.”

Layla’s sits right near the corner of Broadway and Rep. John Lewis Way. Vartanian said homelessness taints the Broadway experience for tourists. “Because they get hassled by the homelessness, the panhandling – It just doesn’t look good on the street. You see all these bodies all over the place. We need to clean it up!”

City leaders and business owners are now working to revise the city’s strategic community plan against homelessness to tackle things like affordable housing and funding resources.

“It’s going to take into account everything like encampments because we’ve heard a lot about that the past several months,” said Councilman O’Connell. “It will take into account scenarios like lower Broadway Walk of Fame park, which I continue to hear issues about Symphony Place.”

It comes as good news for Broadway business owners. They want to see change and see it soon.

“So, if they do have a plan — let’s put it to work,” said Vartanian. “Let’s see what happens.”

The goal is to roll out the revised plan this summer.