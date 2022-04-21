NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A fugitive was taken into custody early Thursday morning after police said he was found inside a Lower Broadway bar.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were called to Tootsies on Broadway after a man was reportedly found inside the bar. Bar security reportedly told police Scott Clevenger, 32, walked through the back door. Police said security then told him to leave because the bar was closed.

Scott Clevenger (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A short time later, MNPD said Clevenger walked through the same back door, and security then detained him until officers arrived.

When officials ran his name through their system, they allegedly learned Clevenger was wanted in Calhoun County, Michigan.

Clevenger is being held here in Davidson County until he is extradited back to Michigan.