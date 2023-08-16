NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The push to reduce noise on Broadway got the greenlight from the Metro Council as the bill passed it’s third and final reading Tuesday night.

BL2023-2106 requires speakers and amplifiers located within 10 feet of a door, window or other opening to be oriented inward.

This is to spare the streets and sidewalks from excessive noise as a safety precaution. Police officers working Lower Broadway said they could not hear their own dispatches because the music was so loud.

Councilman Jeff Syracuse sponsored the bill, which will “clarify that all types of amplified music, including live music, must be limited to certain decibels to ensure adequate public health and safety.”

“The thing here could be ‘help me help you’ from our police department, right, they need to be able to communicate with each other, they need to be able to react to situations and if they can’t hear things going on, that’s certainly a concern. So Chief drake has brought those concerns to us and so that’s really what has driven the urgency,” explained Syracuse.

The Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife will now create an advisory committee to look into the impact of sustained exposure to loud music on local musicians and make recommendations that could be implemented through a pilot project.