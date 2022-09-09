NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Broadway isn’t known for being a shortcut for Nashville drivers, and residents and city leaders have long pointed to party buses and “transpotainment” vehicles as the source of the problem.

In June, Metro passed new regulations on these vehicles, which included restrictions on buses going around town from 4 to 6 p.m.

The ordinance states, “To enhance safety and encourage traffic flow, vehicles must travel in a manner consistent with the flow of traffic and may not operate during the rush hour period between 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

While the bus owners say they are simply following existing traffic patterns and not slowing anything down, most have followed the rules but didn’t want to be quoted for fear of losing or not being approved for permits for their vehicles.

Yet, when News 2 went to Broadway at 5 p.m. on Friday, the Rowdy Bus Party Bus was operating. Rowdy Bus’ owner said he was confused by the ordinance and believed it didn’t go into effect until October.

Other business owners and officials said the rules were clear, but not being fully enforced. Nashville attorney Gary Blackburn said this is not a new problem for the Transportation Licensing Commission.

“The TLC has in the past lacked efficient enforcement,” he said.

And Safe Fun Nashville, a group that advocates for regulation of transpotainment vehicles, also called for more enforcement.

“Entertainment vehicle operators are still not adhering to the regulations approved by the Transportation Licensing Commission in June. Many are blatantly ignoring the designated hours of operation and remain unwilling to make modifications in accordance with the TLC guidelines. There needs to be repercussions for bad behavior,” the group said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says the Licensing Commission is working to bolster enforcement and a spokesperson for the commission says they are looking into Rowdy Bus.