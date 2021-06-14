Man wounded in shootout at Broadway hot dog stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shootout near a hot dog cart on Broadway early Monday morning.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a reported shooting on Broadway and Third Avenue South.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police said two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot near a hot dog stand, leading people in both groups to pull guns.

Someone shot into the air, leading both groups to fire at each other, according to investigators.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officers said the male victim suffered a wound to his neck and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not disclosed whether any arrests were made.

No additional information was immediately released.