Man wounded in shootout at Broadway hot dog stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shootout near a hot dog cart on Broadway early Monday morning.
Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a reported shooting on Broadway and Third Avenue South.
Police said two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot near a hot dog stand, leading people in both groups to pull guns.
Someone shot into the air, leading both groups to fire at each other, according to investigators.
Officers said the male victim suffered a wound to his neck and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not disclosed whether any arrests were made.
No additional information was immediately released.