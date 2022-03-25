NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two women on Broadway at Second Avenue in downtown Nashville.

Police say on Sunday, March 6, a man was reportedly arguing with two women when the argument later turned physical. The man then allegedly rushed one of the women and started punching her. When the second woman tried to break it up, she too was hit. Both women had to be treated for head injuries.

The suspect is a man with a blonde hair bun and tattoos on both arms. He appears to be in his 20s and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build.

He fled the scene in a dark gray sedan with tinted windows and a dark license plate cover, possibly an Infiniti Q50.

Suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or car from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.