NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested Sunday night after police said he was threatening people with a razor blade at a lower Broadway bar.

According to a warrant, police responded to Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse located at 221 Broadway after a man in a cowboy hat was reportedly threatening people. Security guards told officers it started as a verbal altercation between the victim and James Kelly Childress, 50, which then escalated.

The victim told police he saw Childress threatening bystanders and pulled out a knife of his own in self-defense, and to prevent Childress from threatening anyone else.

A witness told officers a similar story, corroborating with the victim and security guard’s statements, but said the victim attempted to run off Childress since he was threatening others with a blade.

Police reviewed cameras at the scene. Childress was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.