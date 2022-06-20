NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have opened a shooting investigation after a man was shot late Sunday night near lower Broadway.
According to Metro Police who responded to the scene, it happened at 10:48 p.m. Authorities told News 2, that one male victim was shot once in a parking garage on Rep. John Lewis Way S and Broadway.
The victim was reportedly found in front of the Ray-Ban store, located at 5072 Broadway, then transported to the hospital for their sustained injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.