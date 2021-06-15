Man shot by Williamson County deputy charged with armed robbery on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager who was shot by a Williamson County deputy after a high-speed chase last year has been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint outside of a Broadway bar.

An arrest warrant states the victim told officers he was sitting on the steps of Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge on the morning of Aug. 14, 2020, when a man walked up, armed with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The robber got away with the victim’s iPhone and his AirPods, according to a police report.

Espoir Sibomana (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the victim was able to provide a partial license plate for the getaway vehicle, which was described as a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.

The victim recognized the robber, identified as 19-year-old Espoir Sibomana, in a photo lineup, according to police. He said he knew it was him “because of the way his mouth is drooping.”

On the same day, police at Nashville International Airport said Sibomana, driving the same vehicle, was seen traveling the wrong direction up an on-ramp to Interstate 40 at Donelson Pike.

He passed a police cruiser “at a high rate of speed,” while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Donelson Pike, according to investigators.

Later that afternoon, investigators said Sibomana led Rutherford County law enforcement on a chase into Williamson County, where he drove on the shoulder, ran cars off the road and reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

After spike strips failed to stop Sibomana’s vehicle, they said he continued driving “wildly” on Interstate 65 and deputies eventually ended the pursuit.

When a Williamson County deputy returned to Interstate 840, he said he again encountered Sibomana, who was armed with a handgun.

Espoir Sibomana (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy spent several minutes attempting to convince Sibomana to surrender his handgun, but dash camera video showed the suspect start walking toward the deputy, then raise his weapon. That was when the deputy fired, striking Sibomana, who survived his wounds.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Williamson County District Attorney later cleared the deputy of any wrongdoing.

Sibomana had been arrested and jailed in Williamson County following the shooting. He was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, evading arrest and reckless driving.