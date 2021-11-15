Man charged with stabbing visitor multiple times on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with an extensive criminal record was arrested after police said he stabbed a visitor on Lower Broadway multiple times.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police were called to Jason Aldean’s Rooftop Bar & Restaurant early Friday morning when they found the male victim on the ground with five stab wounds to his upper body. Police said bar security recognized the suspect, Melvin Jarrett, 43, as he reportedly hung out in the area. Security ended up taking Jarret into custody after a brief pursuit. He was then taken transported to the Central Precinct to be interviewed by police.

Authorities said Jarrett told police he was trying to sell the victim crack cocaine but the victim refused and punched him in the face. During a search, officials said they found the knife on Jarrett, as well as one gram of a white powdery substance he told police was cocaine.

Jarrett has a lengthy criminal record. In 2019, he was arrested for selling fake parking tickets in downtown Nashville. Metro police said they witnessed Jarrett accept money from a woman in a vehicle and hand her what turned out to be a fake parking pass.

Melvin Jarrett, Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During a search, officers said they located more fake parking tickets and a chunk of dry wall that Jarrett admitted he was selling as cocaine.

The 41-year-old suspect was previously arrested in 2015 for a similar crime.