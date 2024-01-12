NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After asking for money and cigarette, a man is accused of pulling a knife on a guy on Broadway.

Metro police responded to the 200 block Broadway on Wednesday after a call was made regarding a person with a knife.

Upon arrival, police found Cameron Moore, 25, across the street with a knife in his possession, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police Moore approached him on Broadway and asked for money and cigarette.

When the victim said no, Moore became upset and pulled a knife on him before walking away, according to the arrest report.

A witness working nearby told police he saw Moore pull out what appeared to be a toy gun and threaten the victim with it, according to the police report.

Moore was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.