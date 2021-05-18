Man charged with assaulting sexual battery suspect along Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man bashed another man’s head into the ground on Broadway over the weekend after witnessing him grab a stranger’s breast, according to police.

An arrest warrant states Anthony Challender, 26, saw a man approach a woman on a sidewalk near Fourth Avenue South around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, then try to touch her hand and grab her breast.

Challender ran across the street to confront the man, then beat his head into the ground, causing the man to lose consciousness, according to the police report.

After the assault, police said Challender was seen running along Fourth Avenue South. Officers said he was tracked down and arrested about 20 minutes later.

Challender was booked into the Metro jail Saturday night on charges including felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and evading arrest. He was released on a $6,000 bond.

A booking photo for Challender was not immediately released by law enforcement.

Online jail records show the man suspected of grabbing the woman’s breast has not been charged, as of Tuesday morning.