NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a 19-year-old with six counts of aggravated assault against first responders after he allegedly pulled a gun out during an arrest in downtown Nashville.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the 400 block of Broadway. Officials say they were attempting to detain 19-year-old Ja’Corious Hudson, of Nashville, who was involved in a fight on Broadway earlier that night. Officials say that’s when 19-year-old Christopher Quintero, of Antioch, approached the scene and began to interfere.

According to Metro police, officers instructed Quintero to get back several times. Police say while instructing Quintero to get back, a passerby yelled that the 19-year-old had a gun.

Officials say a security guard at Lucky Bastard Saloon was standing in the window of the bar and saw Quintero pull a gun from his satchel.

Metro police say that’s when the security guard jumped from the window and knocked the gun away from the 19-year-old. Officers on the scene expressed their gratitude to the security guard, who is a 41-year-old Army Veteran, for his quick actions.

Quintero was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession, gun possession while under the influence, public intoxication and marijuana possession. He is being held in Metro Jail on a $53,000 bond.

Hudson was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released after he posted a $2,000 bond.