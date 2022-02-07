NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody Sunday night after police said he attacked another man with a metal pipe in downtown Nashville.

Officers said they were flagged down by the victim standing on the corner of Broadway and Rep. John Lewis Way. The victim reportedly told police, the suspect Daniel Beasley, 31, came up from behind and struck him in the face several times with a metal pipe.

The victim said he was able to get away and run into a bar for help.

When police arrived, the victim pointed out Beasley who allegedly had blood on his right hand and blood over his eye. The metal pipe was located on the street nearby. A witness on the scene also confirmed the attack.

Beasley was charged with aggravated assault.