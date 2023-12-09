NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly threw a beer can from the rooftop of a Lower Broadway honky tonk.

Metro police reported the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Broadway.

Officers were standing outside the honky tonk when they saw the beer can thrown from the rooftop, according to arrest documents. The officers notified the venue’s security, who then reportedly reviewed surveillance footage to identify the patron who threw the can.

According to Metro police, security pointed the man out to officers as he left the bar.

He reportedly made spontaneous statements he threw “an alcoholic beverage” off the rooftop. The man apologized and asked the officers what his charge would be.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail, where he has since bonded out from. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently working to identify a man who threw beer onto officers from a rooftop bar in the 300 block of Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 12. That suspect is wanted for assaulting a first responder.