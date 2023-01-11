NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after police say he pulled a knife out on folks who simply wanted to watch the National Championship game at a bar near Broadway.

On Monday, just before 7:30 p.m., Metro police responded to FGL house located at 120 3rd Avenue South in reference to a man who was reportedly wielding a knife and swinging it at people.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victims told officers that they approached John McMahon, 57, and told him that he needed to leave after he was spotted in an alcove near the bar.

Court records say that’s when McMahon allegedly took out a knife and swung it at the victims before leaving the scene.

He returned a short time later, this time with the blade of the knife out, and began yelling at the victims, according to an affidavit.

Officers reported McMahon was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

McMahon was taken into custody and booked for public intoxication and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a Class C felony.