Knife-wielding man charged after stabbing on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after a stabbing incident on Broadway.

Metro police arrested Harold Grim, 50. Officers were called to Broadway Thursday after a report of two people fighting near Tin Roof with one of them wielding a knife.

According to an affidavit, it all started with an argument over the victim panhandling near the suspect’s location.

Police say surveillance video showed Grim stabbing and slashing the victim with a knife. The victim was stabbed in the hand and was bleeding when officers got there.

Grim was charged with aggravated assault and for being a fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $125,000.

