NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police charged a woman Friday after authorities said she was ‘irate’ and resisted arrest on lower Broadway.

According to police documents, authorities were flagged down after the female suspect pushed and hit people on her way out of Mellow Mushroom located at 423 Broadway. The responding sergeant said the woman pushed away from him and became ‘irate.’

MNPD said the sergeant was forced to take the woman to the ground in order to gain control.

The suspect then reportedly pulled away from officers as they placed her inside the patrol car. Officers said she continued to scream and kick at the partition and caused a disturbance while in custody at booking.