NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple is wanted by Metro Nashville police in connection to a shooting at a parking garage near Broadway.

MNPD released new surveillance images showing the two suspects. According to authorities, the shooting happened at 10:48 p.m. at the parking garage on Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the suspect was assisting people with paying for parking at the gate when a red Chevrolet Equinox pulled up to the gate and allegedly attempted to avoid the fee.

Officials said the female suspect was driving the Chevy Equinox. The suspects then reportedly got into an argument with the parking gate attendant before the male suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the attendant in the leg from the passenger seat.

The 35-year-old victim was reportedly found in front of the Ray-Ban store, located at 5072 Broadway Place, then transported to the hospital. The male victim suffered non-critical injuries.

There was also a young girl in the backseat of the vehicle, estimated to be between 8-10 years old, who was wearing a blue dress.

Anyone with information on the Equinox, or the pair involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.