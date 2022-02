NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Illinois was taken into custody on lower Broadway early Saturday morning.

According to a warrant, officers were called to Legends Corners located at 428 Broadway around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of a possible assault.

After speaking with suspect Allen Dick, 26, police said they learned he had an active outstanding warrant out of the jurisdiction.

Dick was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.