NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In September, a Florida man was vacationing in Nashville when he was severely beaten by a group of men outside a lower Broadway honky tonk.

Three months later, 30-year-old Paul Calero is still recovering.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. I really can’t,” Calero said.

Calero and his girlfriend, Paige Gibson, were visiting Music City for the weekend when they were separated while walking out of a Broadway bar. That’s when surveillance cameras captured four men attacking Calero outside of Rippy’s.

“Thank goodness someone across the street called 911, because he ended up at Vanderbilt within 10 minutes. If he had gotten there any later he probably wouldn’t have made it,” Gibson said.

Calero was in a coma for several days, suffered from blain bleeding, and spent weeks at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Eventually, he and Gibson drove 13 hours back to their home in Ft. Myers, Florida where he was admitted to the hospital again.

“They said I may be dealing with some difficulties throughout my life and I got a brain injury. We had to go through MRIs for that. I had an injury on my wrist. I had to go through an MRI and x-ray for that, as well as my knee,” Calero said.

Gibson said Calero has also dealt with memory loss and hasn’t been able to work for the last three months. But they are extremely thankful for many supportive friends and family.

“I feel extremely lucky and more than grateful not only to be here but to be surrounded by people who are so willing to help me,” Calero said.

Metro Police haven’t identified any of the men in the surveillance footage and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Calero said he doesn’t remember a lot about that night, including what may have provoked his attackers. But he and Gibson don’t want this to happen again.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and it’s hard for us to not have any leads or anybody that like can give us any information. Even if you think you might recognize the people just send it in anonymously or reach out to the police,” Gibson said. “Nobody deserves something like this at all. We want these people caught.”

If you know anything about what happened or recognize the men involved, call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Calero’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.