NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of threatening pedestrians and officers with a knife on Lower Broadway was charged early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, around 2:15 a.m., John McMahon, 56, was seen yelling at people while holding a knife at his side on Broadway near 1st Avenue North. He was reportedly aggressive and screamed at pedestrians.

Someone flagged down officers and told them McMahon had a knife. Police said he was slurring his speech and his pupils were enlarged. When asked how much he drank, McMahon allegedly told officers, “Not enough apparently.”

McMahon was then taken into custody, and reportedly threatened to kill officers, saying things like “I’ll see you when I get out.” Police documents also show McMahon made threats to go after the officer and his family, and kick out the windows of the patrol car.

Officers said when McMahon was asked if he was sick, injured, or suicidal, he reportedly told officials with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office he was “homicidal.”

He was charged with felony retaliation for past action and is being held on a $5,000 bond.