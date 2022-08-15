NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced an agreement between the city and country superstar Garth Brooks for additional safety measures and traffic controls on Lower Broadway.

The proposed arrangement between Metro Nashville and Brooks is in relation to the redevelopment of Brooks’ new honky tonk located at 411 Broadway.

The construction of a new Metro police substation and Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure traffic control room located on Lower Broadway will be developed by Brooks at no cost to Metro taxpayers and will add critical resources to both departments’ efforts to reduce traffic congestion and keep the city’s busiest few blocks secure, according to a release.

As part of the agreement, which is subject to Metro Council approval, Metro will authorize a commonplace condemnation of an alley adjacent to 411 Broadway, the site of Brooks’ honky tonk.

“Lower Broadway is an iconic destination for fans of world-class music, sports and a good time, but as Nashvillians know well, it can also create safety and traffic challenges that my office is working hard to tackle across multiple fronts,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I commend Garth Brooks for stepping up to help make Lower Broadway safer and more enjoyable for everyone. These additional resources will add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety downtown while continuing to prioritize other initiatives for neighborhoods and families throughout Davidson County.”

“I am deeply grateful to Garth and his team for including space that will serve as a mini hub for our operations in the Broadway entertainment district,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. “This unique partnership will help enhance public safety for downtown residents and visitors.”

The three-story entertainment concept and bar will be located at 411 Broadway at the former site of the Nashville Sporting Club and Paradise Park. The 40,000+ square foot property was purchased by Brooks in December, 2021 via 411, LLC.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” said Brooks. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

“Managing traffic and congestion across Nashville is a big priority for NDOT,” said Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure Director Diana Alarcon. “As we continue building out our city-wide traffic management center, we’re excited for the opportunity to be a partner in the development of a smaller TMC downtown. The benefits are enormous—from managing large-scale special events to enhancing safety and utilizing infrastructure more efficiently.”

Metro Government authorizes approximately between 15 and 30 alleyways each year to developers, property owners and other third parties as part of the standard city planning and permitting process, according to a release.