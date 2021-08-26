Funding needed to fight crime on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 2,500 calls for service have been made to Metro Nashville Police for help on Broadway in downtown Nashville, so far, in 2021.

From shootings, stabbings, to fighting, there’s no shortage of crime to keep cops busy.

It’s a concern most downtown business owners don’t want to talk about, worried it may scare off customers after an already difficult year of business due to COVID-19.

Bryan Lewis is a Nashville attorney representing the owner of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, and Honky Tonk Central. He says the focus for many is finding ways to fund public safety. “There was recently a bill passed in the legislature, where it’s going to basically fund $5-6 million for protection. It’s going to take half of 1% of the sales tax, and it’s going to be administered by the downtown partnership.”

The extra revenue will be allocated based on the safety needs of Lower Broadway.

“There’s been a special board set up to administer this to get money directly to the police department, the fire department, public works, and sheriff’s department to provide extra security and things that are needed on Lower Broad.”

Ensuring those who visit Nashville can party safely in the heart of our thriving city.

“I think that’s going to be a great step towards adding more protection to lower broad and the businesses.”

Metro council has also put $1 million in the budget to help specifically with violence interruption in downtown.