NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least one man was charged Thursday after police said two former employees were caught on camera stealing paintings from a Lower Broadway Museum.

According to Metro Nashville Police, on Jan. 21, two paintings, valued at $5,000 each, were delivered to the National Museum of African American Music, located at 510 Broadway. The paintings were reportedly going to be displayed at the museum.

On Jan. 25, investigators said a museum representative went to pick up the paintings, but they were gone.

Officials said the director of security at Fifth + Broadway reviewed video surveillance footage and said Justin Wright, 40, and another suspect were seen taking the paintings from the property.

The security director allegedly recognized the two suspects as former employees of the museum.

No additional information was immediately released.