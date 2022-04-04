NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large police presence was seen early Monday morning on lower Broadway.
Police said officials responded to a fight around 2 a.m. It happened on 4th Avenue North and Broadway.
When officials arrived, they said one man had a cut on his arm. Authorities said no one is cooperating with officers.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.