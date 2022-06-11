NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female suspect was charged early Saturday morning after police said she trespassed and climbed an escape ladder near a popular lower Broadway bar.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, officers were called to 210 Broadway, the closed-off building next to Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ. The suspect reportedly climbed the escape ladder on the side of the building and went on the roof, then threw her backpack up there.

Authorities said they gave the female suspect commands to come down and get off the roof, but she did not.

MNPD said the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) was then dispatched to the scene. Firefighters allegedly raised the NFD truck ladder up to the rooftop and recovered the suspect and her backpack.

The woman was then taken into custody and charged.