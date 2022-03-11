NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ernest Tubb Record Shop, a fixture on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, will close its doors this spring.

The store was founded by Grand Ole Opry Star Ernest Tubb and originally opened in 1947 on Commerce Street in downtown Nashville. It has since served as a one-stop shop for country and bluegrass music and has been at its current location on Lower Broadway since 1951.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop was also the site of the Midnight Jamboree, a show where country music artists would perform following the Grand Ole Opry.

“Due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it’s now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate,” the store announced on its Facebook page.

The full statement can be found below:

“It’s with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — building and business — will be sold.

Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it’s now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate.

We are heartbroken that the store, which has existed in its current location in the heart of lower Broadway since 1951, will close this Spring. Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music.”

— Honky Tonk Circus, LLC, ETRS, LLC, David McCormick Company, Inc.