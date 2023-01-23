NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend.

The owners of Robert’s Western World said actions like that won’t be tolerated at their bar.

“It’s not something we take lightly,” said Emily Jones, general manager and co-owner of Robert’s Western World.

In the heart of downtown Nashville inside Robert’s, you’ll often find familiar faces. From the locals who frequent the bar to those that are slinging drinks and classic honky-tonk tunes, the regulars and the employees are like family to Jones.

“We always say we don’t own anything, we are the caretakers. Our job is to protect it and the only way to preserve it long-term is to keep people accountable,” she stated.

Jones shared a surveillance video from Saturday around midnight that shows two employees getting punched. Jones pointed to a man in a baseball hat and plaid shirt as the first to jump in.

“I mean, he just coldcocked him in the side of his face and then just continued, just to, just to beat on him. It happened out of the blue for no reason at all. Even if it was somebody talking and threatening beef, the simple fact that somebody thinks it’s okay to walk up and just punch somebody in the side of the head in a public place is dumbfounding,” she said.

Another door greeter who stepped in to diffuse the situation was then sucker-punched by another man.

“Next thing you know, they just sucker punched him from behind. You can see him kind of pull him off and just swung off from behind and got his face fractured his nose sent him to the hospital. It was very unfortunate.”

The attack on Robert’s Western World family is infuriating for Jones as she seeks to prosecute the two men that threw punches.

“For several reasons.” she explained, “A: that we are not going to tolerate it. B: that the staff knows they have our support, and C, that if you act like an idiot at Robert’s we are going to hold you accountable. We are going to do our very best to make you accountable for what you’ve done,” Jones said. “We have a pretty good idea of the first swing in the video. I think we have a positive identity on that guy and we are hoping even if we don’t get the other guy through this that in the process of hopefully catching this guy, he will be forced to name his buddy that decided to be stupid at Robert’s.”

Jones says a similar situation happened at the bar in September, and thanks to fans sharing it on social media, a tourist was recently booked on a felony aggravated assault charge.

She posted a video of the latest incident on their Facebook page, hoping they can help again. She says any leads in the latest case can be kept anonymous and with confirmed identity, they are willing to pay a cash reward.