‘Disorderly spectacle’ on Broadway as man exposes himself to women on pedal taverns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old man blocked traffic on Lower Broadway, then exposed himself to women riding on pedal taverns Wednesday night, according to police.

A warrant states the man was dancing in the intersection of Broadway and Third Avenue South, stopping traffic and eventually forcing vehicles to drive around him.

The suspect then pulled down his pants and exposed himself to pedal taverns with female passengers that “had to look away,” according to the police report.

The man was “intentionally creating [an] unsafe and disorderly spectacle,” as families with children were also present, the warrant alleges.

When the man was questioned by police, they said he explained he planned to do it again the following day and for several days.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $3,500.