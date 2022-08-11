NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lower Broadway is closed as it’s being transformed into race course for the world’s top hard enduro athletes. The first-ever Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) Prologue is taking over Nashville’s iconic strip.

Cody Webb has won the TKO several times and said he’s been on a motorcycle since he was a toddler.

“The type of racing I grew up on was called trials – no one really knows what it is but it’s like a weird balance spectacle with crazy technical terrain and it was kind of a easy crossover once I started racing these off road enduro bikes,” said Webb.

(Courtesy: Red Bull Tennessee Knockout)

Race organizers described hard enduro as “one of the most challenging and brutal forms of motorcycle racing in existence.” They said it varies from steep backcountry terrain to extreme rocky obstacles. The event on Lower Broadway Thursday will serve as a prologue for the Red Bull TKO in Sequatchie, TN on August 12-14.

“Normally we’re two to five hours, depending on the race, out in the woods and this jam packs everything we would see into one short course so this is a perfect viewing spectacle for spectators because normally no one wants to hike way out into the woods to see us ride by,” said Webb. “Now they get to see all the action in one spot.”

(Photo Credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

The event on Broadway is free for everyone to attend. Thursday’s race is a qualifier for the main event in Sequatchie. Webb said it’s actually way more intense than what they’re used to.

“Just because it’s flat out. Over the course of three hours is a pace, you know. You watch the Olympics – the guys running a marathon are not going all out gasping for air,” he said. “We’re going to be going all out here because it’s such a shorter course than we’re used to.”

The multi-TKO winner wasn’t sure he’d be able to return to racing this year.

“I had a really bad wrist injury in March and this is actually my first race back and I didn’t know if I was going to be here,” Webb said. “I haven’t one in a couple years but I’ve won the Tennessee Knockout itself – the race down outside Chattanooga – six times. I won it six times in a row.”

The 350-foot course will have 21 athletes from nine countries navigating across three urban-inspired obstacles including tires, logs and concrete barriers.

“Definitely there’s going to be a ton of carnage, everyone loves carnage and a little bit of chaos – controlled chaos of course – so it’s going to be intense,” said Webb. “Everyone enjoys it even if you’re not a motorsports fan. Everyone likes something crazy and wild so it’ll be a great time.”

Event Lineup:

7 PM – Men’s Race Qualifier

8 PM – Women’s Race Semi final

8:30 PM – Men’s Quarter finals

9 PM – Women’s 3rd place race

9.15 PM – Men’s Semi Final and 3rd place race

9.30 PM – Women’s Final

9.45 PM – Men’s Final

10 PM – End of Show

Click here for more information on the prologue in Nashville and here for details on the event in Sequatchie.