NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning.

Fire units with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to Merchants located on 401 Broadway, just before 4 a.m. to respond to reports of a commercial fire alarm.

Once on scene, crews observed heavy smoke and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. According to the Nashville Fire District Chief, the blaze is believed to have started in the back kitchen.

Fire investigators are working to determine what led to flames. Officials say no one was inside the building was the fire began.

Crews on scene say Merchants will likely be closed today due to the ongoing investigation and potential damage.

No other information was immediately released.