NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A California fugitive was located by Metro police after they said he punched a security guard at a Broadway honky tonk on Friday.

According to police documents, Charles McCaslan, 35, was involved in a fight at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk located at 221 Broadway. Officials said band members pointed out McCaslan, and as a security guard from the bar was walked towards him, McCaslan sucker punched them in their nose.

After the assault, Metro police said they checked McCaslan’s information and found he had a warrant out of California.

He was taken into custody and will soon be extradited back to California.