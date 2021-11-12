Broadway tourists not deterred to visit after early morning stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday’s early morning stabbing on Lower Broadway isn’t stopping eager tourists from visiting the iconic downtown Nashville strip.

Around 2:20 a.m., Metro Nashville police said a man stabbed a California man five times outside of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar. This is one of a few incidents to happen in the area over the last month.

But several people visiting Broadway told News 2 that the violence isn’t going to keep them away. “Things happen,” George Ferriocio said. “I’ve been coming down to Nashville for years and always see tons of officers, so I do feel safe.”

The Tennessee Titans host the New Orleans Saints on November 14 and the game has brought more people to Nashville. Many of the fans who spoke with News 2 consider Lower Broadway much safer than Bourbon Street.

Some business owners also echoed the same feelings toward safety and commend Metro Police for their work. Cumberland Hospitality Group Proprietor Barrett Hobbs sent News 2 the following statement when asked about safety on Lower Broadway:

“Nashville has one of the most exciting and busy entertainment districts in the world. I think our city leadership in the Council, Mayor Cooper and Governor Lee need to prioritize dollars to insure lighting, and Police deterrent are better than we currently have. Additionally, District Attorney Glen Funk and the Juvenile courts both need to be public that our downtown is not going to follow many other urban downtown areas in the US that have relaxed penalties. Nashville has to get in front of this or all districts will financially suffer.”

Metro Police continue to maintain a presence on Lower Broadway. If you witness a crime you’re asked to call 911.