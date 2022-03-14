NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Nashville bars, including Lower Broadway Honky Tonks.

On March 15, 2020, Davidson County and the Metro Public Health Board declared a public health emergency. It canceled the SEC Basketball Tournament, shut down the world-famous neon lights of Broadway and silenced the music.

Brandon Fry is the head bartender at Redneck Riviera. The nearly 20-year resident of Nashville says it was difficult to see everything shut down and so many people out of work.

“It was disheartening. It was painful. It was like this is my home and it’s a ghost town. It’s Deadwood. It’s empty. There’s nothing here,” Fry said.

Fortunately, the owners of Fry’s bar continued paying their entire staff during the months their doors were shut.

“That saved me and my wife tremendously. We probably would’ve lost our house, lost pretty much everything if it weren’t for our owners. I’m getting a little teary-eyed just thinking about it,” Fry said.

But not everyone was as fortunate. Thousands lost their jobs. Some bars and restaurants closed permanently.

But recently the CDC relaxed their mask guidelines, and COVID cases are down nationwide.

Fry says business has come back booming at Redneck Riviera and estimates his bartenders are now making about 30% more than they were pre-pandemic.

“Getting to sit there and have people sit at the bar and get to talk to them, know where they’re from, and know what they do for a living and so on and so forth. It was really, really good for us. It warms our heart and it makes us feel great,” Fry said.

On Monday, the Metro Public Health Department’s website was reporting less than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.