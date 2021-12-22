NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged after a knife was pulled at a bar on lower Broadway Tuesday.

According to a warrant, officers were called to Redneck Riviera after they received a report of a person with a knife. When officers arrived, the victim pointed the suspect out, Kenneth Bell, 36, who was then detained.

In an affidavit, Metro police said the victim and Bell had gotten into an argument at the bar, and Bell then pulled out a knife. The victim reportedly told officers Bell made a “cutting” motion toward him.

Officers then searched Bell due to probable cause he had assaulted the victim, which is when officers said they found a 5.11 three-inch pocket knife inside his overalls’ pocket.

Bell was taken into custody and is faced with aggravated assault.