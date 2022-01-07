NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular Broadway honky-tonk is facing legal issues stemming from a homicide investigation on the property last year.

Dallas “DJ” Barrett was found unresponsive on the top floor of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, just before 11:00 p.m. on August 16 following an incident with security. The incident was caught on video at the Broadway honky-tonk.

22-year-old Dallas “DJ” Barrett

Multiple people were seen holding Barrett down. Witnesses said his last words were, “I can’t breathe.”

The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted the following men, which includes six employees and one non-employee:

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet;

John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage;

Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida;

Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage;

Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro; and

Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville.

Steven John Simon, 44, of Hermitage (non-employee)

Those men face reckless homicide and aggravated assault charges in the homicide investigation.

Newly released court documents are shedding some light on the lack of qualifications for some of those security guards.

Of the six guards facing charges from the night of Barrett’s death, only two — Dylan Larocca and Mallet Meneese — were properly licensed by the Detection Services Licensing Program in Tennessee, according to the court documents. Therefore, the other four were unlawfully working as security guards the night of Barrett’s death.

Whiskey Row was cited for having five total unlicensed security guards on the night of the incident, along with “failure to maintain adequate security,” last month. The establishment was fined $9,000 by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

In addition, the property is now having its security organization registration suspended by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

On Friday, the attorneys for Tammy Barrett, DJ Barrett’s mother, released a statement after the findings were released. It reads, in part: