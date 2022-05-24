NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover operation in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of three men who reportedly sold cocaine to undercover officers.

Police said Special Investigations Detectives conducted an undercover operation near the intersection of Lower Broadway and 4th Avenue North.

Keihmondre Terrell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jonathan Davis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Otis Murphy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keihmondre J. Terrell, 26, was charged with selling one gram of cocaine to an undercover detective near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway for $60 on May 18. Metro police reported he was taken into custody Monday night at 3rd Avenue South and Demonbreun Street.

A judicial commissioner set Terrell’s bond at $7,500. At the time of his arrest, he was free on $10,000 bond after being charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly firing shots at his cousin in East Nashville last October, according to Metro police.

Jonathan Davis, 26, was charged with selling cocaine to undercover detectives on two occasions, one gram each time, on May 11 and May 18. Metro police said he was taken into custody near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Broadway. The price was allegedly $60 in the May 11 sale that took place near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Broadway. Officials said the price was $80 in the May 18 sale that took place near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway.

Davis reportedly had outstanding warrants that charge him with domestic assault and vandalism. He remains jailed on those charges and will be booked on the drug warrants Tuesday.

Otis E. Murphy, 46, was taken into custody Monday night near the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and Broadway. He was charged with selling cocaine to undercover detectives near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway on May 18.

Murphy is also charged with selling undercover detectives a counterfeit white powder he said was cocaine on May 11 near the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and Broadway. Metro police reported he price was $60, but the powder did not show to be cocaine during field testing. The powder has been sent to the MNPD Crime Laboratory for further testing.