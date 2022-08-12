NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two women accused of stealing credit cards on Broadway.

Metro police say Felicia Anderson, 33, has been identified as one of two women who on the evening of June 17 offered to help a man back to his hotel after he had been drinking at a bar. The man told police he remembers getting into their light colored SUV, feeling unsafe and then getting out of the car.

The following day, the man realized his credit cards had been stolen and used at several locations, including a Kroger on Edmondson Pike. Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the Kroger that showed a woman, identified as Anderson, using the man’s credit card to buy merchandise and withdraw cash at self-checkout.

Anderson faces six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and six counts of identity theft in this case.

On May 28, a man got separated from his friends and at around 3 a.m., he got into an older silver SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, thinking it was a rideshare vehicle. He later woke up at his short term rental and realized his iPhone and bank card had been stolen.

Surveillance video from a Kroger on Murfreesboro Pike shows two women, identified as Anderson and 32-year-old Anesha Robinson, using the man’s credit card at the store later in the day.

Anesha Robinson (Source:: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Felicia Anderson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anderson and Robinson each face three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft in this case.

Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.