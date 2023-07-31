NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old woman is accused of attacking two other women with a glass bottle on Lower Broadway early Sunday morning.

The victims flagged down an officer at Second Avenue and Broadway and said they were assaulted by Natasha Bulliner.

Both victims had blood running from their heads. A witness had recorded the attack and showed the footage to officers, according to an arrest report.

Bulliner was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $20,000.

An update on the victims’ conditions was not provided.